Thailand's Senate Selection Upheld by Constitutional Court
Thailand's Constitutional Court has ruled that the ongoing selection process for the country's Senate is lawful. This decision allows the senatorial selection process to continue without any legal impediments, ensuring that the structure of the government remains intact and functional.
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 18-06-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 11:10 IST
- Country:
- Thailand
Thailand's Constitutional Court on Tuesday said that an ongoing selection procedure for the country's Senate was lawful.
The decision allows the senatorial selection process to continue.
