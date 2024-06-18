Left Menu

Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at three-storey factory in Shahdara

A massive fire broke out at a three-story factory in Raghubar Pura of Shahdara in the national capital on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:40 IST
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at three-storey factory in Shahdara
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out at a three-story factory in Raghubar Pura of Shahdara in the national capital on Tuesday. Upon receiving the information, six fire tenders rushed to the spot. Efforts to control the fire are underway.

Further details are awaited. Earlier on Sunday, a massive fire broke out at an LED light manufacturing unit in Mundka industrial area of the national capital, according to officials.

However, no casualties were reported. According to the Delhi Fire Services Department officials, they received a call about the fire at 83/6, Company Mundka Industrial Area at 7:17 am.

Immediately after getting word about the incident, fire tenders reached the spot to carry out the fire extinguishing procedure. According to Delhi Police, following the information, local staff immediately reached the spot and found that initially there was a fire on a vacant plot. Later, it spread to a nearby factory (LED light). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

