Delhi: Army Hospital launches first-of-its-kind skin bank facility for armed forces

The Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in New Delhi on Tuesday announced the opening of a state-of-the-art skin bank facility, the first of its kind to be established within the Armed Forces Medical Services. This landmark initiative aims to revolutionise the treatment of severe burn injuries and other skin-related conditions among service members and their families.

The new skin bank will serve as a centralised hub for the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of skin grafts, providing a critical resource for military medical centres across the country. By establishing this facility, the Armed Forces are ensuring that those who have sacrificed for our nation have access to the most advanced skin replacement therapies available.

"The launch of this skin bank is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of our service members," said Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee AVSM, VSM DGMS (Army) & Col Comdt. "This facility will not only enhance the quality of care we provide but also strengthen our ability to support those who have been affected by devastating injuries," added Lt Gen Arindam Chatterjee

The skin bank will be staffed by a team of highly trained medical professionals, including plastic surgeons, tissue engineers, and specialised technicians. The facility will adhere to the highest standards of quality control and safety, ensuring the integrity and reliability of the skin grafts. "This skin bank represents a significant leap forward in our ability to treat severe burns and other complex skin conditions," said Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, Commandant Army Hospital (R&R).

"By having a dedicated resource for skin tissue, we can provide our patients with the most effective and personalised treatments, ultimately improving their chances of recovery and rehabilitation." The opening of the skin bank facility is a crucial step in the Armed Forces's ongoing efforts to enhance the medical care and support available to its service members and their families. This innovative initiative underscores the organisation's commitment to prioritising the health and well-being of those who serve the nation. (ANI)

