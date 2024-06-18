SEIL Energy India Raises Rs 250 Crore through Maiden 5-Year Bonds Issue

SEIL Energy India Limited, a prominent player in the power sector, has successfully secured Rs 250 crore in debt through its initial 5-year bonds issue on the BSE.

The bonds, known as Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), have a coupon rate of 8.45 per cent and are set to mature on June 18, 2029. This significant bond issue was fully subscribed via private placement.

According to sources, the proceeds will be utilized to refinance the company's existing debt, reflecting SEIL's robust operational and financial health. This strategic move aligns with SEIL's objective to optimize its capital structure and underscores its commitment to delivering value to investors and customers.

SEIL operates 2,640 MW of supercritical thermal power assets, supplying power to major distribution companies (DISCOMs) through long-term agreements in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Bangladesh.

