Meeting underway at Rajnath Singh's residence to discuss Parliament session's strategy

A meeting of Union Ministers is being held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Tuesday evening to discuss strategy for the upcoming Parliament session. Union Ministers and BJP leaders Manohar Lal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kiren Rijiju, Dr S Jaishankar and Chirag Paswan are attending the meeting.

As per the sources, at the meeting ahead of the first Parliament session, post the 2024 general elections, scheduled for June 24, NDA leaders will discuss ways to ensure better floor coordination among NDA partners during the session, which will also witness the election for the Speaker post. Rajnath Singh has been given the responsibility to build a consensus for the election of the Speaker's post among alliance parties as well as opposition parties.

The opposition INDIA bloc is likely to field a candidate for the Speaker's post if the Deputy Speaker's post, as is the norm, is not given to them. The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to be held on June 26.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Om Birla presently holds the post of Speaker of the Lower House of Parliament. He was elected as the speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha in June 2019, following a motion for election moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls, Birla was fielded from Kota by the BJP, and he bagged the Parliamentary seat with a margin of over 41,139 votes.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) has said they will support the BJP's choice. JD(U) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and support the candidate nominated by BJP for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker.

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is set to conclude on July 3 for oath/affirmation of newly elected members. President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27.

The last session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held between January 31 and February 10, 2024. (ANI)

