Firing at Delhi food outlet: More than 10 rounds were fired, say police

The police said on Wednesday that more than 10 rounds were fired at a food outlet killing one person in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. According to the police, the firing incident was reported at Rajouri Garden police station at around 9.45 pm.

"An incident of firing took place at a Burger King outlet. The officials immediately reached the spot. As per the preliminary information, more than 10 rounds were fired," DCP West Vichitra Veer said while speaking to reporters. "One person has died in the incident. We are trying to identify the victim," the DCP said.

The police said that they were checking the CCTV footage to gather more information. Further investigation is underway, they added. More details are awaited. (ANI)

