IndiGo flight from Chennai to Mumbai receives bomb threat; lands safely

A Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from Chennai which received a bomb threat landed safely at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday night, officials said. The flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport at around 10:30 pm on Tuesday.

IndiGo, in its statement, said that all the passengers were safely disembarked from the airplane. "IndiGo flight 6E 5149, operating from Chennai to Mumbai, had received a bomb threat. Upon landing in Mumbai, the crew followed protocol and the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay. All passengers have safely disembarked the aircraft. We are working with the security agencies and post completion of all security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal area," the airlines said.

Security was heightened at airports in Gujarat's Vadodara and Bihar's Patna after bomb threat emails were received by airport authorities on Tuesday. The headquarters of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email, police said yesterday.

According to the police, the unknown person "threatened to blow up" the headquarters. Following the threat email, the police searched the building and said that they did not find "anything suspicious." The officials said that security has been heightened following the threat.

Earlier on Tuesday over 50 hospitals in Mumbai received bomb threat mail. According to Mumbai police, the sender claimed that bombs were planted under beds and in the bathrooms of the hospitals. The hospitals that received the threat mail include Jaslok Hospital, Raheja Hospital, Seven Hill Hospital, Kohinoor Hospital, KEM Hospital, JJ Hospital, and St George Hospital, among others in Mumbai.

The police said that the sender had used a VPN network to send the mail, which was sent from a website named Beeble.com. Upon receiving the information, a police team and bomb squad searched the hospitals but nothing suspicious was found.

The police said that they have registered a case and are looking into the matter. (ANI)

