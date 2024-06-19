Left Menu

Revolutionizing Agriculture: Krishi Mangal's Impact on Agri-Tech Startups

Krishi Mangal, an accelerator supported by Cisco India CSR and Social Alpha, has helped 7 Agri-tech startups advance their technologies in soil testing, water and crop management, among others. Since its inception in 2021, it has supported 12 startups, aiding over 40,000 farmers and generating 1000+ jobs.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:04 IST
Revolutionizing Agriculture: Krishi Mangal's Impact on Agri-Tech Startups
AI Generated Representative Image

In an impressive display of technological advancements, Krishi Mangal, a scale-up accelerator initiative supported by Cisco India CSR and powered by Social Alpha, has championed seven promising Agri-tech startups in its second edition. This program has seen these startups address crucial aspects of agriculture, including soil testing, water management, and crop enhancement, through a blend of grant funding, market assistance, and expert mentorship.

Launched in 2021, Krishi Mangal has so far enabled more than 12 startups and reached over 40,000 small and marginal farmers, significantly augmenting their incomes while creating over 1000 jobs. The second cohort's notable technologies range from the world's smallest soil testing system by Proximal Soilsens to the innovative biodegradable packaging material from Dharaksha Ecosolutions.

Harish Krishnan of Cisco India remarked on the initiative's alignment with national priorities and its commitment to fostering sustainable farming. Manoj Kumar of Social Alpha emphasized the critical necessity for climate adaptation innovations to support vulnerable farming communities. As the initiative moves ahead, Krishi Mangal continues to aspire for technological innovations that bolster climate resilience and agricultural productivity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: AIoT-Driven Precision Water Management and Crop Optimization

AI's Leap Forward: How 2024 is Redefining Technology

Asia's Wake-Up Call: Strengthening Health Systems Post-COVID-19

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024