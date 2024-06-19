Revolutionizing Agriculture: Krishi Mangal's Impact on Agri-Tech Startups

In an impressive display of technological advancements, Krishi Mangal, a scale-up accelerator initiative supported by Cisco India CSR and powered by Social Alpha, has championed seven promising Agri-tech startups in its second edition. This program has seen these startups address crucial aspects of agriculture, including soil testing, water management, and crop enhancement, through a blend of grant funding, market assistance, and expert mentorship.

Launched in 2021, Krishi Mangal has so far enabled more than 12 startups and reached over 40,000 small and marginal farmers, significantly augmenting their incomes while creating over 1000 jobs. The second cohort's notable technologies range from the world's smallest soil testing system by Proximal Soilsens to the innovative biodegradable packaging material from Dharaksha Ecosolutions.

Harish Krishnan of Cisco India remarked on the initiative's alignment with national priorities and its commitment to fostering sustainable farming. Manoj Kumar of Social Alpha emphasized the critical necessity for climate adaptation innovations to support vulnerable farming communities. As the initiative moves ahead, Krishi Mangal continues to aspire for technological innovations that bolster climate resilience and agricultural productivity.

