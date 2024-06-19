Zambia Imports 650,000 Tons of White Maize Amid Severe Drought
Zambia will import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania due to a severe drought that has slashed local production by over 50%. The country's maize output for the 2023/2024 season is projected to fall to 1.5 million tons, prompting the suspension of maize exports to manage the deficit.
Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by more than 50%, Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.
Zambia's maize production in the 2023/2024 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5 million tons from 3.2 million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey. "The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions.
Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri said in Parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1 million tons and would import the staple grain.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zambia
- maize
- import
- drought
- production
- deficit
- Tanzania
- Agriculture
- crop season
- policy
