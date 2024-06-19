Left Menu

Zambia Imports 650,000 Tons of White Maize Amid Severe Drought

Zambia will import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania due to a severe drought that has slashed local production by over 50%. The country's maize output for the 2023/2024 season is projected to fall to 1.5 million tons, prompting the suspension of maize exports to manage the deficit.

Updated: 19-06-2024 16:59 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Zambia plans to import 650,000 metric tons of white maize from Tanzania after drought cut production by more than 50%, Information Minister Cornelius Mweetwa said on Wednesday.

Zambia's maize production in the 2023/2024 crop season is expected to decrease to 1.5 million tons from 3.2 million tons the previous season, according to a crop forecasting survey. "The government has reached an initial agreement with the Tanzanian government to import 650,000 tons of white maize," Mweetwa said in a statement announcing cabinet decisions.

Agriculture Minister Mtolo Phiri said in Parliament on Tuesday the country suspended maize exports following a deficit of 2.1 million tons and would import the staple grain.

