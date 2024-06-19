Left Menu

RBI Invites Applications for NBFC Sector's Self-Regulatory Bodies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has called for applications for establishing Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) in the NBFC sector. The selected SROs must meet specific net worth requirements and ensure a fair representation of various NBFC categories. Applications are due by September 30, 2024.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:08 IST
RBI Invites Applications for NBFC Sector's Self-Regulatory Bodies
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a call for applications to recognize Self-Regulatory Organisations (SROs) for the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector. This initiative falls under the RBI's comprehensive framework aimed at enhancing regulatory effectiveness.

Successful applicants must achieve a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore within a year of recognition or before commencing operations. Notably, only up to two SROs for the NBFC sector will be recognized.

The RBI's March framework outlined key criteria, including objectives, responsibilities, governance standards, and the application process for SROs. These organizations will set minimum benchmarks for members and contribute to refining regulatory policies by offering practical insights.

The envisaged SROs will primarily include NBFC-Investment and Credit Companies (NBFC-ICCs), Housing Finance Companies (HFCs), and NBFC-Factors. Additionally, SROs must include varied NBFC types to ensure broad representation. The final date for application submission is September 30, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024