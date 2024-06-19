Best Agrolife Unveils Nemagen, a Game-Changer in Pest Control

Specialty agrochemical manufacturer Best Agrolife Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has received regulatory approval for Nemagen, a new patented insecticide formulation designed to tackle resistant pests that cause significant crop damage.

The company has scheduled a launch for the product in July, according to a statement. Lepidopteran pests, such as borers, have continued to expand their host range and develop resistance to existing insecticides, leading to 30-50 percent crop losses.

Nemagen features a combination of active ingredients—chlorantraniliprole, novaluron, and emamectin benzoate—to offer broad-spectrum control of pests like lepidopteran, coleoptera, and diptera affecting vegetables, grains, fruits, and pulses.

Best Agrolife estimates the market size for products targeting lepidopteran pests to be around Rs 6,300 crore, aiming to capture an 8 percent share, worth Rs 500 crore, within the first two years post-launch.

The low-toxicity formulation of Nemagen aligns with global trends towards sustainable agricultural practices, the company further stated.

This new product will be the latest addition to Best Agrolife's range of proprietary agrochemical solutions, including Warden Extra, Orisulam, and Tricolor, as the company continues to focus on innovation to drive future revenue growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)