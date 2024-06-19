Nine people admitted due to heatstroke at Delhi's LNJP Hospital

Amidst prevalent heatwave conditions in the national capital, Lok Nayak Hospital has reported that nine patients were admitted during the last one week due to heatstroke. Out of these nine patients, four are currently on ventilator support due to critical conditions and multi-organ failure caused by heatstroke. He added that on June 16, a patient died due to heatstroke.

Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital, Suresh Kumar, told ANI, "Currently, 9 patients are admitted in LNJP hospital. Out of the 9 patients, 4 patients are on ventilator support due to their critical condition and multi-organ failure due to heatstroke. On June 16, a patient died due to heatstroke." Further, the Medical Director of LNJP Hospital has advised children and the elderly to avoid going outdoors in extreme heat and recommends consuming 4-5 litres of water a day to prevent heatstroke.

"Timely treatment of heatstroke patients is very important else it can also lead to multi-organ failure. To prevent heatstroke, an umbrella or cloth covering on head should be used. Children and the elderly should avoid venturing outdoors in extreme heat conditions. Consumption of 4-5 litres of water a day can prevent heatstroke. Our nurses and staff are trained to identify heatstroke patients," he told ANI. As per the IMD, heat waves are a period of unusually high temperatures as compared to what is normally expected over a region. Heatwave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degrees Celcius or more for Hilly regions

Meanwhile, Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has reported five deaths due to suspected heatstroke while at least 12 people, mostly daily wage labourers are in critical condition battling for their lives on ventilator support. According to Dr Ajay Shukla, Medical Superintendent of RML Hospital, 11 people were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday with heat stroke, the highest reported in a single day this season. He said that since the beginning of the heatwave about a month or so ago at least 45 people have been admitted with heat-related ailments till date.

"A total of 22 patients have been admitted to the hospital and five have lost their lives due to suspected heatstroke. 12 patients are on ventilators and in critical situation. The majority of patients are labourers who work in extreme conditions," the hospital official said. He also added that the main reason for the deaths was a delay in reaching the hospital. "So far we have received a total of 45-50 patients and around 7 people have died since the beginning of the heatwave situation," he said.

Earlier, the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed that there have been at least 56 deaths from heatstroke in multiple states. In May alone, 46 people have died due to heatstroke. However, suspected heatstroke cases in May were 1,918.

According to data shared by states, over 7 lakh people were admitted to emergency departments of primary care hospitals. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of North India on Wednesday and gradually abate thereafter due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India.

According to the IMD, heatwave conditions prevailed in most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh; in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, and north Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)

