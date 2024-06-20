Punjab Police conducts massive raids across top 10 drugs hotspots of each districts

Keeping the focus on controlling drug supply at 'Point of Sale' as per the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab Police on Wednesday continued its crackdown against drugs on the fourth straight day and massive raids were conducted at the top 10 drug hotspots in each 28 police districts in the state. As per the instructions of the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, the operation was conducted from 11 am to 3 pm simultaneously across the state.

Special Law and Order DGP Arpit Shukla said he was personally monitoring the state-level operation. He said that a list of the active drug hotspots which was prepared by the Punjab Police after a meticulous data analysis was handed over to all the district police heads in the state.

He said that CPs/SSPs were told to personally supervise this massive operation and plan it meticulously by identifying 10 top drug hotspots-- the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances in their respective districts or certain areas that have become shelter/safe haven for drug peddlers. Police teams under the supervision of an SP rank Officer were sent to cordon off such areas and conduct searches, he said, while adding that proper frisking of suspected persons and complete search of houses was done by the Police force with the help of sniffer dogs during the operation. The Special DGP said that over 250 Police teams, comprising over 2500 police personnel, have cordoned off as many as 280 drug hotspots. During the operation, the Police registered 31 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 43 persons, he said.

Meanwhile, Such operations at a mass-scale level not only help in infusing fear among anti-social elements but also boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops in the field. (ANI)

