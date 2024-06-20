Left Menu

Russian Attack Damages Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

A Russian attack overnight severely damaged energy infrastructure in four Ukrainian regions, resulting in injuries to three workers. The Ukrainian energy ministry reported power outages for some consumers, highlighting the growing infrastructural crisis.

Russian Attack Damages Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
A Russian attack overnight damaged energy infrastructure in four Ukrainian regions on Thursday, the Ukrainian energy ministry said via the Telegram messaging app.

The energy ministry said the attack injured three workers at one of the impacted energy facilities and cut power for some consumers.

