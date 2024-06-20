Two Bengaluru Pilgrims Succumb to Heatwave During Hajj in Saudi Arabia

Two Bengaluru residents, Kouser Rukhsana (69) and Abdul Ansari (54), tragically died from dehydration and sunstroke during the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, officials announced on Thursday. The intense heatwave in the desert kingdom claimed the lives of many pilgrims, including these two residents of RT Nagar and Frazer Town.

Sarfaraz Khan, Executive Officer of the Karnataka State Haj Committee, confirmed that the tragedy occurred while the pilgrims were participating in the Ramy al-jamarat (stoning of the devil) ritual at Mina valley near Mecca. According to agreements with Saudi authorities, the deceased were buried in Saudi Arabia, and their spouses will receive death certificates.

This year, the Karnataka State Haj Committee received nearly 13,500 applications for the Hajj pilgrimage, with over 10,300 people making the journey. Rukhsana and Ansari were scheduled to return to Bengaluru on June 22.

