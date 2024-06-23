'Eyewash was carried out to orchestrate another media-oriented drama," Delhi LG hits out at AAP

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that the purported letter written by Aam Aadmi Party General Secretary Pankaj Gupta to Delhi LG over Delhi water crisi was not delivered to LG Secretariat and an "eyewash was carried out" to orchestrate another "media-oriented drama." Aam Aadmi Party General Secretary Pankaj Gupta wrote a letter to Delhi LG and sought an appointment with the Lieutenant Governor, Delhi to discuss the matter along with AAP senior leaders, including its MPs and MLAs.

"A letter purportedly written by Pankaj Gupta, seeking time from Hon'ble LG for a meeting with AAP MPs, MLAs and Councillors has been doing rounds in the media since evening and the media has been asking LG Sectt if such letter has been received. A few people carrying the said letter, however, came to LG Secretariat at 9:45 PM, to submit it. When the staff went to receive it, they had left. The exercise obviously, is once again NOT for solving the 'water issue', but to orchestrate another media-oriented drama," Raj Niwas Delhi posted on X. "The purported letter to HLG has not been written by any MP, Water Minister, Chairman DJB, MLA, Mayor or Councillor. It seeks a meeting of HLG with all AAP, MPs, MLAs and Councillors. Notably, it was NOT delivered at the LG Secretariat and an eyewash was carried out. The intentions are obvious," it added.

The LG Delhi Secretariat said that LG Saxena is looking forward to meeting 10 representatives to explore any measure that can help the people of Delhi on Sunday. "However, HLG will be looking forward to meeting 10 representatives to explore any measure that can help the people of Delhi, at 12:15 PM tomorrow, Sunday, 23.06.24 at the LG Secretariat. The same has been conveyed to Pankaj Gupta," it said.

Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena launched an attack on the AAP-led Delhi government over the water crisis, saying that the same blame game story is played by the government year after year. "Heart-rending scenes of people running after tankers and incidents of water shortages are not new in Delhi. This has been happening year after year and every year, the same blame-game story is repeated by the Government on social media and in press conferences," Saxena said in an official statement.

VK Saxena also expressed his anguish at the AAP government's approach to governance and service delivery in Delhi. "The AAP Government will do well to go to the drawing board and revisit its model of governance rather than abusing, accusing and scooting through social media and press conferences. The absence of seriousness in governance is disturbing. As the Constitutional Head of Delhi, I feel anguished at the approach of the AAP government, on almost every subject concerning governance and delivery of services to the people of Delhi," Delhi LG said. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Atishi, who is sitting on an indefinite hunger strike against the water crisis, said on Saturday that she tried "everything" but was left with no choice but to sit on a fast when the Haryana government did not agree to supply the required quantity of water.

The AAP leader, who is also the Water Minister in the Delhi government, began her strike on Friday at Bhogal, near Jangpura. She was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and other party leaders. The Aam Aadmi Party, meanwhile, has written a letter to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding the shortage of water in the national capital.

A delegation of AAP MPs, MLAs, and leaders is scheduled to meet the Lieutenant Governor at 11 am tomorrow to discuss the issue. The people of Delhi have been counting on water tankers to avail their daily requirements of water. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)