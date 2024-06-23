Left Menu

BSP chief Mayawati holds review meet to analyse party's poor performance in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati called a meeting to review the party's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All the district level officials, senior party leaders, and workers of the state will attend the key meeting called at Lucknow on Sunday.

BSP chief and former Chief Minister Mayawati (Photo/ANI).
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati called a meeting to review the party's defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All the district-level officials, senior party leaders, and workers of the state on Sunday will attend the key meeting called in Lucknow. The meeting to be held at the BSP office will mainly focus on why the party could not win even a single seat in the general elections in the country. The discussion will also be held on how things can improve in the upcoming 2027 assembly elections.

Party leaders and officials from across the country, including BSP coordinators and district presidents in Uttar Pradesh, have been asked to attend the meeting. Akash Anand, who was removed from the post of national coordinator of the party, is also expected to attend the meeting. Notably, Congress, which fought in alliance with the SP and is part of the INDIA bloc, won six seats in the state. Collectively, the opposition INDIA bloc has won 43 seats in Uttar Pradesh.The Bharatiya Janata Party, which was locked in a tense competition with the SP, managed to bag only 33 seats. Thus, marking a steep decline compared to its 2019 UP tally of 63 seats.

Earlier on Saturday, the BSP released a list of 13 star campaigners for the upcoming Uttarakhand Assembly by-elections. Party chief Mayawati and her nephew Akash Anand are on the list. Other names on the list include Ramji Gautam, Suresh Arya, Sheeshpal Singh, Surajmal, Shehzad, BR Dhauni, Pradeep Chaudhary, Nathiram, Nand Gopal, Vinod Kumar Gautam, and Harish Chandra Sinoli, who will also campaign for the BSP.

Voting for the assembly by-polls in the Badrinath and Manglaur seats will be held on July 10. The Badrinath seat fell vacant after Congress MLA Rajendra Bhandari resigned and joined the BJP.

The Manglaur seat fell vacant after the death of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari. Votes will be counted on July 13. (ANI)

