Act of Kindness: Strangers Reunite Troubled Mother and Child with Family
A mentally-ill woman and her daughter, found living alongside a highway in Maharashtra, were reunited with their family through the efforts of local youths and an NGO. The woman's traumatic past, including the loss of her son and husband, had severely impacted her mental health. After rehabilitation, they were joyfully reunited.
- Country:
- India
A heartwarming story unfolded in Maharashtra's Latur district as a mentally-ill woman and her 4-year-old daughter, living alongside a highway for several months, were reunited with their family due to the intervention of compassionate youths.
The woman and her daughter were spotted by locals on the Aurad-Shahajani road in February. The locals then reached out to a nearby NGO dedicated to helping such individuals, which led to a series of supportive measures.
Rahul Patil Chakurkar, a functionary of the Religion to Responsibility organization, shared that the woman's mental condition deteriorated after the tragic deaths of her son and husband. Thanks to the care at Divya Seva Residential Rehabilitation Centre, she eventually recovered enough to reunite with her remaining children in Nilanga tehsil.
