Left Menu

Act of Kindness: Strangers Reunite Troubled Mother and Child with Family

A mentally-ill woman and her daughter, found living alongside a highway in Maharashtra, were reunited with their family through the efforts of local youths and an NGO. The woman's traumatic past, including the loss of her son and husband, had severely impacted her mental health. After rehabilitation, they were joyfully reunited.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 23-06-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 13:42 IST
Act of Kindness: Strangers Reunite Troubled Mother and Child with Family
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A heartwarming story unfolded in Maharashtra's Latur district as a mentally-ill woman and her 4-year-old daughter, living alongside a highway for several months, were reunited with their family due to the intervention of compassionate youths.

The woman and her daughter were spotted by locals on the Aurad-Shahajani road in February. The locals then reached out to a nearby NGO dedicated to helping such individuals, which led to a series of supportive measures.

Rahul Patil Chakurkar, a functionary of the Religion to Responsibility organization, shared that the woman's mental condition deteriorated after the tragic deaths of her son and husband. Thanks to the care at Divya Seva Residential Rehabilitation Centre, she eventually recovered enough to reunite with her remaining children in Nilanga tehsil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024