Act of Kindness: Strangers Reunite Troubled Mother and Child with Family

A heartwarming story unfolded in Maharashtra's Latur district as a mentally-ill woman and her 4-year-old daughter, living alongside a highway for several months, were reunited with their family due to the intervention of compassionate youths.

The woman and her daughter were spotted by locals on the Aurad-Shahajani road in February. The locals then reached out to a nearby NGO dedicated to helping such individuals, which led to a series of supportive measures.

Rahul Patil Chakurkar, a functionary of the Religion to Responsibility organization, shared that the woman's mental condition deteriorated after the tragic deaths of her son and husband. Thanks to the care at Divya Seva Residential Rehabilitation Centre, she eventually recovered enough to reunite with her remaining children in Nilanga tehsil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)