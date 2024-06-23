Saudi Ports Authority Partners with Reviva for $8M Recycling Complex
The Saudi Ports Authority has entered into a contract worth 30 million Saudi riyals ($8 million) with Reviva, a Saudi-based waste management company. The agreement aims to develop a recycling waste complex in Jeddah, marking a significant step forward in waste management and environmental sustainability.
The Saudi Ports Authority said on Sunday it had signed a contract worth 30 million Saudi riyals ($8 million) with Saudi-based waste management company Reviva for a recycling waste complex in the city of Jeddah.
($1 = 3.7501 riyals)
