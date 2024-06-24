EU Faces Rising Russian Hybrid Warfare: Lithuania's Call to Action

The EU has to step up its actions against Russia's hybrid attacks, which it is also escalating inside NATO countries, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.

"We have to be very clear what we are going to do about it, and unfortunately I don't think that we are sending the right message yet," Landsbergis said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

"Moscow must get a clear message that whenever they escalate they will receive an answer from our side."

