EU Faces Rising Russian Hybrid Warfare: Lithuania's Call to Action
Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis urged the EU to intensify its response to Russia's increasing hybrid attacks, which are expanding into NATO countries. Speaking before an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg, Landsbergis emphasized the need for a decisive message to Moscow about the consequences of its actions.
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:26 IST
The EU has to step up its actions against Russia's hybrid attacks, which it is also escalating inside NATO countries, Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said on Monday.
"We have to be very clear what we are going to do about it, and unfortunately I don't think that we are sending the right message yet," Landsbergis said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
"Moscow must get a clear message that whenever they escalate they will receive an answer from our side."
