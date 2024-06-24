Tragic Fire at South Korea Battery Plant Claims 20 Lives

About 20 bodies were found after a fire broke out at a battery plant in South Korea on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.

The fire occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul, according to the interior ministry.

