Tragic Fire at South Korea Battery Plant Claims 20 Lives
A devastating fire erupted at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, South Korea, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, resulting in around 20 fatalities. The fire has garnered significant media attention, highlighting the need for improved safety measures in industrial settings.
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:36 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:36 IST
About 20 bodies were found after a fire broke out at a battery plant in South Korea on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.
The fire occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) at a lithium battery factory in Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul, according to the interior ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Escalation in the West Bank: Palestinian Fatalities in Israeli Raid
Himachal Pradesh Gears Up for Monsoon: Safety Measures and Protocols in Place
FAA Strengthens Oversight and Safety Measures for Boeing Production
Central Railway Reinforces Safety Measures Ahead of Monsoon in Kasara and Khandala Ghats
EU Demands Accountability from Adult Platforms on Safety Measures