Highfield Biopharmaceuticals’ Breakthrough in Diabetic Management with HFG1
Highfield Biopharmaceuticals has developed an mRNA-based GLP-1R agonist termed HFG1, which shows promise for longer-lasting diabetic control and weight loss. The company plans to file a U.S. IND for HFG1 in Q3/2024, marking a significant advancement in therapeutic options for diabetes management.
Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 15:03 IST
Highfield Biopharmaceuticals:
* HIGHFIELD BIOPHARMACEUTICALS' MRNA-BASED HFG1 DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL AS A LONGER ACTING GLP-1R AGONIST FOR DIABETIC CONTROL AND WEIGHT LOSS
* HIGHFIELD BIOPHARMACEUTICALS PLANS ON FILING A U.S. IND FOR HFG1 IN Q3/2024 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]
