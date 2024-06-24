Left Menu

EU Sanctions 27 Vessels in Latest Move Against Russia

The European Union will add 27 vessels to its list of sanctioned entities as part of its latest sanctions package against Russia. The list includes 19 energy-related vessels and ships transporting defense equipment for Russia. Details will be published in the EU's Official Journal.

24-06-2024
The European Union will add 27 vessels to its list of sanctioned entities as part of its latest package of sanctions against Russia and they include oil and liquefied natural gas tankers, two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday. The latest list, seen by Reuters, includes 19 energy-related vessels, including two Russian floating regasification units - the Saam and Koryak.

EU countries adopted the 14th package of sanctions against Russia earlier on Monday. The full details will be published later in the EU's Official Journal. The list also includes ships that have been transporting defence equipment for Russia as well as the Enisey cargo ship, which the EU says has moved stolen Ukrainian grains.

