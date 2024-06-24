Left Menu

Shein Eyes Major IPO with London Listing Plans

Shein, the Chinese-founded online fast fashion retailer, has confidentially filed with Britain's markets regulator for a potential London listing. Valued at $66 billion last year, the company is progressing towards one of the largest global IPOs of the year. The specific launch date remains uncertain.

Shein has confidentially filed papers with Britain's markets regulator in early June for a potential London listing, two sources said, as the online fast fashion retailer moves ahead with what could one of the largest IPOs globally this year.

The Chinese-founded company, which was valued at $66 billion in a fundraising round last year, had started engaging with its financial and legal advisors to explore a listing on the London Stock Exchange early this year, sources told Reuters in May. It is not immediately clear when Shein, known for its $5 tops and $10 dresses, plans to launch the initial public offering (IPO).

Both the sources, who have knowledge of the deal, declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media. A spokesperson for Shein declined to comment. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK markets watchdog, did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

