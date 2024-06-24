Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hands over probe into BBA student Prabuddha's death to CID

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday instructed to hand over the investigation into the death of a second-year BBA student R Prabuddha to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Karnataka Police. Prabuddha was found with her throat and wrist slit at her home in Brindavan Layout, Padmanabhanagar, on May 15. The instruction came after KR Sowmya, the victim's mother, along with a delegation of social workers met with the Chief Minister and appealed him to hand over the probe to the CID. The Chief Minister granted the plea and directed the investigation of the case to be transferred to the CID.

The police have caught a 14-yr-old boy who was suspected to have murdered Prabuddha. Police initially suspected she had killed herself, but a crucial clue helped them nab the teenage suspect, the police had said. The boy -- a friend of Prabuddha's younger brother -- allegedly stole Rs 2,000 from her purse on May 13. He needed the money because he accidentally broken his friend's spectacles and he had to buy a new one for his friend. Prabuddha discovered the theft and called him to her house two days later. She asked for her money back. Despite his apologies, she refused to listen to him and threatened to inform his parents. This has finally led to the murder of Prabuddha, according to the police.

According to the police, the teenage boy slit her wrist with kitchen knife. But the Prabuddha's mother suspect that the teenage boy has an accomplice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)