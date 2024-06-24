Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde directs officials to initiate action against illegal pubs, bars in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday directed the Pune Police Commissioner to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bars in Pune, an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office said. CM Shinde also instructed the Police Commissioner to bulldoze all structures that are against the building rules.

"CM Eknath Shinde spoke to the CP Pune and directed him to initiate strict action against illegal pubs and bulldoze all structures that are against the building rules. He also directed the police to initiate renewed action against drug peddlers to make Pune a drug-free city", said the official release. This comes amid the outrage in Pune city over a viral video of a bar that showed minors consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party.

Earlier today, the Pune Police raided and sealed a popular bar in the city for allegedly serving drugs to minors, sparking outrage and leading to the suspension of four police officials for dereliction of duty. The police have suspended one Assistant Police Inspector, one Police Inspector, and two constables attached to Shivaji Nagar Police Station. The police have also arrested 8 people in the case.

The operation was carried out at the Liquid Leisure Lounge (L3) located in the posh Fergusson College Road area after a video surfaced on social media showing underage boys consuming drugs in the bar's washroom during a late-night party. Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar ordered an immediate probe into the matter, leading to a late-night raid on the establishment. Police teams conducted a thorough search of the premises and sealed the bar early the next day. The owner of L3, Santosh Kamthe, franchisee Ravi Maheshwari, manager Manas Malik, two staffers, and three others were arrested in connection with the case and produced before a Pune Magistrate court and later sent to police custody till June 29 by the court.

Furthermore, four police officials, including a police inspector and an assistant police inspector, and two constables were also suspended for allegedly turning a blind eye to the illegal activities taking place at the bar, which fell within their jurisdiction. The incident has sparked outrage among residents in Pune, with many demanding stricter enforcement of laws and regulations to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. The police have assured that they will continue to crack down on establishments engaging in illegal activities and uphold the safety and well-being of minors in the city. A local right-wing group Patit Paawan also vandalised the exterior of the bar. (ANI)

