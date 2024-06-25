'Nari Shakti' at display during Trishakti Corps women's motorcycle expedition in North Bengal and Sikkim

As part of the Indian Army's continued efforts to empower women, especially the young girls of border areas, Trishakti Corps conducted a motorcycle expedition to North Bengal and Sikkim from June 18 to 24 by a group of women riders from Iron Horses Academy in New Delhi, according to a statement from Trishakti Corps of the Indian Army. The expedition aimed to showcase women's empowerment, pay homage to the Indian Army Bravehearts at the various war memorials, and showcase the tourism potential of the border areas of North Bengal and Sikkim.

Majestic Hills of Sikkim took the riders on a remarkable journey to Nathu La and New Baba Mandir. The expedition included an homage ceremony by the team at the Ganju Lama War Memorial, according to the statement. It concluded in Gangtok, where the participants enjoyed tea and engaged in conversations with the girls NCC cadets of the 3 NCC Battalion. The expedition explored the diverse and challenging terrains of East Sikkim, highlighting the spirit of adventure and camaraderie.

This was followed by a thrilling ride through the Dooar area of North Bengal, wherein they rode to the Indo Bhutan border and interacted with local women and NCC girl cadets. The team paid homage at the Damdim War Memorial and also conducted a workshop on 'Safe Riding of Two Wheelers'. The expedition was flagged in at Sukna on June 24. These women riders are breaking barriers and paving the way for a more inclusive future. The Trishakti Corps Indian Army, while guarding the borders, is contributing to nation-building efforts in a big way by empowering our women. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)