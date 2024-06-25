Left Menu

Mizoram police seize 3.866 kg of heroin in Zokhawthar along Indo-Myanmar border

Officials said that on Monday, the Zokhawthar police team while conducting random checks at the Immigration Check Post, Zokhawthar found three nylon sacks loaded on one vehicle near the Land Custom Building, which were suspected to contain and concealed some contraband items inside.

Mizoram police on Tuesday claimed to have seized 3.866 kg of heroin worth Rs 1.16 crore from the Zokhawthar town of Champhai district along the Indo-Myanmar border. Officials said that on Monday, the Zokhawthar police team while conducting random checks at the Immigration Check Post, Zokhawthar found three nylon sacks loaded on one vehicle near the Land Custom Building, which were suspected to contain and concealed some contraband items inside.

"After preparing grounds of belief, checking was conducted upon the three nylon sacks in the presence of reliable witnesses," Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, said. "A total of 330 Soap Cases (110 Soap Cases in each sack) of heroin, weighing 3.866 kg (3866 grams) and valued at Rs 1,15,98,000 were recovered. The owner(s) of the contraband /three sacks could not be ascertained yet," he said.

Zokhawthar police station Case No.55/24 Dt. 24.6.2024 u/s 21(c) ND&PS Act was registered for further legal action and investigation on backward and forward linkages, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

