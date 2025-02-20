Gold Smuggling Foiled: BSF Intercepts Contraband at India-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a gold smuggler trying to transport 1.406 kg of gold biscuits, valued at over Rs 1.24 crore, hidden in his body cavity, officials reported on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel at Bithari Border Outpost in North 24 Parganas conducted a detailed search on Wednesday, leading to the discovery.

A handheld metal detector revealed the presence of metal, and upon further questioning, the suspect admitted to smuggling gold from Bangladesh. An X-ray and subsequent medical examination confirmed the contraband's location in 12 concealed biscuits, which have been seized for legal proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)