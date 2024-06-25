Haryana: Leopard spotted in Gurugram's Tikli village; raises concern among locals

Panic gripped the Tikli Village of Gurugram after a leopard that attacked and killed a cow in the area was spotted in CCTV footage, raising concern among the locals and posing a threat to the cattle in the area. The forest department team inspected the spot after the incident and said that precautions have been taken after the sighting of two leopards came to the fore in the area.

Speaking about the same, a forest department official said, "Today morning, we received information about a leopard attack in Tikli. Around 10 days ago, we also received information about the leopard attack here, after which our staff came here for a visit." "We received information here again today that a leopard attacked and killed a cow here in the cow stable. Tikli is situated in the lap of mountains. The cow shed here is near these mountains. The four walls of the cow shed are such that even a person can cross them, making it easy for a leopard to come to the area," he said.

Adding further, he said, "In the CCTV footage, two leopards can be seen arriving in the area. Cows are easy preys for the leopards, and that is the reason they have become habitual to come in the area." "We have issued directions to the concerned administration to raise the walls of the cowshed or set a trap as a precaution. They have requested that we set up a capturing cage, for which we will set up 2 capturing cages to catch the leopard," he said.

Earlier last week, the Haryana Wildlife Department team successfully rescued a leopard near Bhainswal village in Panipat. After the rescue, the leopard was safely relocated to Kalesar National Park.

There have been multiple reports of leopard sightings in the Karnal and Panipat areas, prompting the rescue operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)