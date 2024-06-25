Karnataka CM Siddaramiah directs officials to ensure availability of treatment, medicines amid surge in Dengue cases

Amid the recent surge in Dengue cases in Karnataka, State Chief Minister Siddaramiah has directed the concerned officials to ensure the availability of proper treatment and medicines in all government hospitals in the state. The Chief Minister, earlier today, convened a meeting with the state health minister and senior government officials.

CM Siddaramiah has directed the officials to take dengue detection and treatment seriously. He also instructed the officials to ensure the availability of proper treatment, medicines and platelets in all government hospitals. He directed the officials to conduct door-to-door surveys and create awareness among the public and to rope in ASHA workers, nursing students, NSS students and other volunteers for this purpose.

It was decided to hold a special mission to take up intense source reduction activity on every Friday. The Karnataka Chief Minister instructed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Urban Development Department and Health Department officers to jointly review dengue situation in the state. The CM instructed that Urban local bodies should take necessary steps for sanitation and avoid accumulation of water.

He has also appealed to the public to co-operate with the authorities to control the disease by destroying the aedis egipti larvae at source. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao, Chief Secretary to Govt. Rajneesh Goel, BBMP Administrative Officer Esr. Umashankar, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, Chief Minister's Secretary Dr. KV Trilokchandra, Health and Family Welfare Department Principal Secretary Harsh Gupta, Commissioner D. Randeep and other senior officers were present at the key meeting.

Karnataka has been witnessing a spike in Dengue cases as compared to year 2023. According to the State Health Department, there were a total of 3,957 cases of Dengue statewide till June 20 this year, which is higher than the number of Dengue cases in the corresponding period last year.

Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, Mysore, Haveri, Shivamogga, Chitradurga, Dakshina Kannada districts have been reporting the highest number of cases. Moreover, 1,230 cases have been reported under BBMP limits. (ANI)

