North Macedonia's Largest Wind Farm Project Boosts Energy Independence

North Macedonia's government announced on Tuesday a landmark $500 million project with Alcazar Energy Partners to establish the largest wind farm in the landlocked nation. This initiative aims to significantly elevate the country's energy independence and attract substantial foreign investment.

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski emphasized the project's importance, labeling it as the largest investment in renewable energy sources in North Macedonia's history. Slated for construction in the southeast region, the wind farm will have the capacity to generate up to 400 megawatts of renewable energy, ranking it among the largest wind farms in the Western Balkans.

Construction is set to commence in early 2026, with operations expected to support over 100,000 households annually and mitigate over 670,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Featuring 55 wind turbines, the project aims to contribute around 20% of the nation's total electricity output. Alcazar Energy Partners highlighted the strategic grid connections with neighboring Greece, Bulgaria, Serbia, and Kosovo in a statement, underlining the project's role in reducing energy shortages and advancing the renewable energy transition in the region.

