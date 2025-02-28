Left Menu

Italy's Nuclear Revival: A Path to Energy Independence

Italy's government has taken a significant step towards reintroducing nuclear energy, almost 40 years after its ban. The new law aims to improve energy security and reduce pollution by adopting advanced modular reactors. The initiative includes technological developments and international partnerships to bolster Italy's nuclear capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy is positioning itself to re-enter the nuclear energy sector nearly four decades after banning it, following the government's adoption of a new law on Friday. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni hailed this as a move towards greater energy security and self-sufficiency.

The proposed legislation, which requires parliamentary approval, empowers the government to draft specific decrees to guide the transition to nuclear energy. Meloni emphasized that the decision is crucial for securing clean, cost-effective energy while advancing strategic energy independence.

By employing advanced modular reactors, Italy aims to produce sustainable nuclear energy, targeting 11% of the energy mix by 2050, potentially cutting decarbonization costs by 17 billion euros. This move includes dismantling outdated nuclear facilities, fostering scientific research, and establishing a supervising authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

