Methane Blast Injures Two at Urals Mine

Two people were injured in a methane blast at a mine in Russia's Urals mountains belonging to fertiliser producer Uralkali, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Wednesday.

"Personnel were brought to the surface," TASS cited the company as saying. TASS later cited the company as saying that it had isolated the fire and its consequences had been dealt with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)