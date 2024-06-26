Om Birla re-elected for 2nd term as LS Speaker: Rajnath Singh lauds his knowledge on "constitutional matters"

Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on his re-election as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and lauded the MP from Rajasthan's Kota for his knowledge of "constitutional matters" and "parliamentary procedures". Singh who is the Defence Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet also highlighted that in the last term of the Lok Sabha, Birla had "efficiently" presenting his capabilities to the country.

In a congratulatory post on social media platform X, Singh wrote, "Many congratulations to Shri @ombirlakota ji on being re-elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He is very well versed with constitutional matters and parliamentary procedures and in his last term, he has very efficiently presented his capabilities to the country. "I believe that under his chairmanship, the proceedings of the House will run smoothly and will continue to pave new paths for the progress of India. I extend my heartfelt best wishes to the Speaker for his second successful term," Singh said.

Other BJP leaders also extended their congratulations to Birla. Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "This is our good fortune that Lok Sabha will function under his guidance. He managed the House capably for the last five years. We are confident that the House will function on the same basis. He brought new things into the Parliament..."

Meanwhile, Birla after his re-eletion urged the newly formed 18th Lok Sabha to work towards fulfilling aspirations of the people. "The NDA government has been formed for the third consecutive term under the leadership of PM Modi. In the last decade, the expectations, hopes and aspirations of the people have increased. Therefore, it becomes our responsibility to make collective efforts to fulfil their expectations and aspirations effectively," Om Birla said.

"This 18th Lok Sabha is the world's largest celebration of democracy. Despite other challenges, more than 64 crore voters participated in the elections with great enthusiasm. On behalf of the House, I express my gratitude to them and the people of the country. I thank the Election Commission for conducting the election process in a fair, unbiased and transparent manner and for the efforts made by them to ensure that even a single vote is cast in remote areas," Birla said. Birla, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate was elected as the Speaker after the motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the house through a voice vote.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)