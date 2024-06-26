Left Menu

MP CM Mohan Yadav honours MISA prisoner at CM House, makes several announcements

The chief minister said, "Several new facilities will be available for Loktantra Senanis. They will be able to stay for three days in Circuit Houses and Rest Houses and will receive a 50 percent discount on fares. Tamra Patras will be provided to those who have not yet received them. Additionally, Loktantra Senanis will receive discounts at toll plazas upon presenting their passes. Medical expenses incurred through their Ayushman card will be paid without delay, with the collector ensuring payment within three months."

Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday honoured Loktantra Senani (MISA prisoner who were detained under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act) and made several announcements for them on the occasion. CM Yadav also said that the saga of the Emergency struggle would be included in the academic curriculum.

"The story of the Emergency struggle will be included in the academic curriculum. The curriculum will highlight the circumstances, oppression, and spirit of the Loktantra Senanis (MISA prisoners) to educate the present generation about the hardships faced during the Emergency," the CM said while addressing the program.

For serious health issues, an air ambulance will be made available to transport them to major hospitals or metropolitan cities for treatment. The state's air taxi facility will offer a 25 percent discount on fares. Funerals of Loktantra Senani will be conducted with national honours, and the funeral assistance amount will be increased from Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000, CM Yadav said. He added, "Employment opportunities for the family members of Loktantra Senanis will be facilitated through training for establishing industries or other business activities."

The objectives for which the Loktantra Senanis had struggled seem to be fulfilled during the tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq, good governance, etc. are its examples. Under PM Modi's leadership, the country has been successful in facing not only internal but also external challenges efficiently, the CM added. (ANI)

