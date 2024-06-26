Bihar Dy CM congratulates Birla, says those who tried to violate rights should learn from today's victory

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday congratulated Om Birla on getting elected as the Lok Sabha Speaker and said that the ones who tried to violate fundamental rights and suppress the press should learn from today's victory. Speaking with ANI, Sinha said, "I congratulate him. India is the land of democracy and democracy has won. Those who have tried to weaken democracy, those who have violated fundamental rights, those who have suppressed the voice of the press, and those who have curtailed the powers of the court, should learn a lesson from today's victory."

The Bihar Deputy Chief Minister also praised Birla for his statements on the Emergency made during a speech in the House and said, "He (Om Birla) said the right things on Emergency. The Emergency was an incident that bloodied the soul of democracy. 'Iss tarah ki mansikta ko sabak lena chahiye aur maafi maangni chahiye.' (This kind of mentality should learn a lesson and apologise," Singha said. In his address to the house, Birla condemned the Congress-led government's decision to impose an emergency in 1975 and the house also maintained a two-minute silence for the people who lost their lives during the period.

"This House strongly condemns the decision to impose Emergency in 1975. Along with this, we appreciate the determination of all those people who opposed the Emergency, fought and fulfilled the responsibility of protecting the democracy of India. 25th June 1975 will always be known as a black chapter in the history of India," Birla said. "On this day, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed an Emergency in the country and attacked the Constitution made by Baba Saheb Ambedkar. India is known all over the world as the mother of democracy. Democratic values and debate have always been supported in India. Democratic values have always been protected, they have always been encouraged. Dictatorship was imposed on such an India by Indira Gandhi. The democratic values of India were crushed and freedom of expression was strangled," he added.

Even as the newly elected speaker was making his speech, the opposition parties continued sloganeering "Stop Dictatorship". Afterwards, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till June 27. National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota, Om Birla was elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after the motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the house through a voice vote. (ANI)

