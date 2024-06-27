CBI questions Jharkhand school principal in NEET-UG paper leak case

Intensifying its probe into alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET-UG, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday visited a school in Hazaribagh in Jharkhand and interrogated the Oasis school staff including the principal. Two persons were released by CBI after questioning in the NEET paper leak case.

These individuals are identified as the principal and staff of the Hazaribagh-based Oasis school who were interrogated at the CCL guest house at Charhi, a town in the Hazaribagh district. The Special CBI Court in Patna has sent two accused in the NEET question paper leak case to be placed on CBI remand following a request from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday.

Accused Baldev Kumar Alias Chintu and Mukesh Kumar were remanded to the custody of CBI, which is probing the NEET-UG question paper leak case. At present, 18 accused have been placed in custody for interrogation. The hearing in the NEET paper leak case was completed today on the bench of CBI Special Judicial Magistrate Harsh Vardhan Singh.

The CBI gave its decision in the CBI court on the application to take the accused on remand. The court sent the accused, Chintu Kumar and Mukesh Kumar, on CBI remand.

Now the CBI will take them on remand and conduct further interrogation. Days after the Union Health Ministry postponed the National Eligibility and Entrance Test postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 examination slated for June 23, President of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences Abhijat Sheth said on Tuesday that the SOPs and protocols will be reviewed as soon as possible and the next date for the examination will be declared by next week.

Sheth's statement came after a review meeting held between officials of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences and the Union Health Ministry, to assess the situation and input received by the government before postponing the examination. The government has postponed the NEET-PG 2024 examinations following rising controversy regarding alleged "irregularities" in the NEET-UG exam held on May 5.

The Bihar government issued a notification on Monday regarding handing over the NEET-UG paper leak case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Notably, the Bihar government handed over the investigation of alleged irregularities in the 2024 NEET-UG exam to the CBI for a thorough probe.

After taking over the probe into the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG exams in 2024, the CBI formed special teams to investigate the case, the central agency said in a statement on Sunday. This comes after the central government entrusted the CBI with the matter of alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam in 2024 for a comprehensive investigation. (ANI)

