Nation pays tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his death anniversary

On the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, prominent leaders and organizations took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary military leader.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:05 IST
Indian Army pays tribute to Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw (Photo/@Adgpi). Image Credit: ANI
On the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, prominent leaders and organizations took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary military leader. The Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information also paid homage, stating, "Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, popularly known as 'Sam Bahadur,' was the 8th Chief of Army Staff and the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army. He was the architect of India's decisive victory in the 1971 War against Pakistan."

Headquarters of the Integrated Defence Staff also paid tributes to India's first Field Marshal. "On this solemn day, June 27, we pause to remember and honour the life & legacy of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, one of India's most distinguished military leaders. Field Marshal Manekshaw, affectionately known as Sam Bahadur, has left behind an enduring legacy that continues to inspire and guide us. General Anil Chauhan-CDS and All Ranks of the Indian Armed Forces pay tribute to Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, the First Field Marshal of the Indian Army," the IDS HQ posted on X.

Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of the Congress party, honoured Manekshaw on X, formerly Twitter. "Our salutations to the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, affectionately known as Sam Bahadur, who played a pivotal role in India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. His unwavering courage and selfless dedication through a four-decade career, leading the Armed Forces with valour and distinction, will always be remembered and revered." Sam Manekshaw's career spanned over four decades and five wars, including the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948. His legacy as one of India's finest military commanders endures, inspiring future generations.

Earlier, on December 1, 2023, the film "Sam Bahadur" was released, showcasing the life journey of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The film was widely acclaimed by audiences and received multiple awards. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

