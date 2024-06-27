Left Menu

Sensex Breaches Historic 79,000-Mark Amid Blue-Chip Rally

The BSE Sensex rebounded after early losses on Thursday, reaching a record high of 79,013.76, driven by strong performances from blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. Similarly, the Nifty hit an all-time high of 23,966.40. Experts predict the market may continue to rise in the near term.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 10:47 IST
Sensex Breaches Historic 79,000-Mark Amid Blue-Chip Rally
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Benchmark indices staged an impressive comeback on Thursday, with the Sensex breaking the historic 79,000-mark for the first time and the Nifty achieving a new record high, fueled by buying in blue-chip stocks.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 339.51 points to reach a lifetime peak of 79,013.76, recovering from early losses due to robust performance by Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank. The Nifty also rebounded, rising 97.6 points to a fresh all-time high of 23,966.40.

Top gainers among the 30 Sensex companies included UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Tata Steel. Conversely, Maruti, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, and Larsen & Toubro were the major laggards.

''The market looks poised to remain bullish in the near-term despite valuation concerns. The ongoing momentum could propel the Sensex to 80,000. Notably, large-cap stocks with strong fundamentals in sectors like banking and telecom are leading the rise. With Reliance Industries joining the rally, the upward trend seems sustainable,'' said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Hong Kong were trading lower, while US markets closed positively on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equities worth Rs 3,535.43 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude decreased by 0.21% to USD 85.07 per barrel.

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 620.73 points, or 0.80%, to achieve a new closing peak of 78,674.25 on Wednesday. The Nifty increased by 147.50 points, or 0.62%, to a record closing peak of 23,868.80.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024