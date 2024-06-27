Left Menu

NIA raids Jharkhand in Naxal courier case, seizes incriminating materials

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches on Thursday at the premises of various suspects and overground workers (OGWs) of the banned naxal outfit in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches on Thursday at the premises of various suspects and overground workers (OGWs) of the banned Naxal outfit in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district. Several pieces of incriminating material, including mobile phones, documents and letters, were seized during the searches conducted at four locations, said the NIA. The NIA action came in a case (RC-03/2023/NIA/RNC) linked with the arrest of three OGWs who were working as couriers for naxal cadres.

The trio had been apprehended in July 2022 from Bera Kenduda School in West Singhbhum district, and an incriminating letter had been found in their possession, which led the NIA to crack down against other OGWs and suspects in the district, said the anti-terror agency. The NIA's investigation into the case, which it took over in August last year, is continuing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

