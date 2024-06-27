Left Menu

SEBI Tightens Grip on Financial Influencers: New Regulations for a Safer Investment Environment

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced new regulations targeting financial influencers or 'finfluencers' to mitigate the risks posed by unregulated advice. The measures include restricting associations between registered entities and unregistered individuals, and creating a closed ecosystem for fee collection to safeguard investors.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:33 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:33 IST
In a significant move aimed at protecting investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has decided to implement new regulations targeting financial influencers, popularly known as 'finfluencers'.

The decision comes amid mounting concerns about the risks associated with these unregulated individuals who often offer biased or misleading advice, typically on a commission-based model.

Among the key measures, SEBI will restrict associations between its regulated entities and these unregistered individuals to curb inappropriate stock market claims. Additionally, SEBI aims to create a closed ecosystem for fee collection by registered Investment Advisers (IAs) and Research Analysts (RAs), ensuring that investors' funds go only to registered professionals and providing a safer investment environment.

