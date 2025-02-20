Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Prepares for Global Investors Summit 2025 with Opulent Hospitality and Cultural Showcase

Madhya Pradesh is set to host the Global Investors Summit 2025, highlighting the state's investment potential. The summit will feature luxury camping, cultural displays, artisanal craftsmanship, and a culinary feast designed for investors and delegates. The event aims to attract global investment and preserve traditional skills.

Madhya Pradesh is gearing up for the Global Investors Summit 2025, scheduled for February 24-25, aiming to highlight its vast investment opportunities. The event promises world-class hospitality and cultural experiences for investors through initiatives like a 4-star tent city and live craft demonstrations, as announced by the state government.

A luxurious tent city is under construction at Kaliyasot Adventure Zone in Bhopal, offering 108 premium tents with potential capacity expansion. Equipped with modern amenities, the accommodation ensures safety and wellness. It doubles as a cultural hub, featuring performances, children's areas, and high-quality dining options.

Showcasing Madhya Pradesh's craftsmanship, live demonstrations and culinary experiences are primary attractions. Investors can engage with artisans and explore a diverse menu, blending traditional Indian flavors with global delicacies. This summit endeavors to drive investment into manufacturing, food processing, and handicrafts.

