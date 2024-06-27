Left Menu

Tourist Photography Turns Tragic: Two Women Drown in Separate Incidents

Two women died in separate photography accidents: one fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand, and the other was swept away by the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh. Despite warnings, tourists continue to risk their lives for perfect photos.

In a tragic turn of events, the desire for the perfect snapshot claimed two lives in the Indian tourist spots of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Sonal Payal, a 37-year-old pharmacist from Roorkee, Haridwar district, fatally lost her balance while photographing herself on a hill in Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand. Her husband had to navigate dense bushes to find her, but it ultimately took State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel hours to retrieve her body from a 100-metre-deep gorge.

Meanwhile, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, Kavita from Jhajjar, Haryana, was photographing near Parvati River when she slipped on a slippery stone and was swept away by strong currents. Her body was recovered four kilometers downstream.

These incidents serve as stark reminders of the dangers that lurk beneath seemingly picturesque locations. Despite numerous warnings, tourists continue to put their lives at risk for selfies and photographs along dangerous riverbanks.

