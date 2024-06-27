Left Menu

High-Speed Expendable Aerial Target 'ABHYAS' completes developmental trials with improved booster configuration

DRDO has successfully completed six consecutive developmental trials of High Speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - 'ABHYAS' with improved booster configuration from the integrated test range (ITR), Chandipur in Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 21:36 IST
'ABHYAS' completes developmental trials (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The developmental trials were carried out with improved Radar Cross Section (RCS), Visual and IR augmentation systems. During the flight trial, various mission objectives covering safe release of boosters, launcher clearance, and endurance performance were successfully validated.

Two launches were conducted back-to-back within a gap of thirty minutes, demonstrating the ease of operation with minimal logistics. Representatives from Services witnessed the flight trials. ABHYAS has been designed by DRDO's Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, and developed through Production Agencies M/s HAL & M/s L&T. It offers a realistic threat scenario for weapon systems practice. This indigenous system is designed for autonomous flying with the help of an autopilot and a laptop-based Ground Control System (GCS) for aircraft integration, pre-flight checks, and autonomous flight.

It also has a feature to record data during flight for post-flight analysis. The booster has been designed by Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) and the navigation system by Research Centre Imarat (RCI). With identified production agencies, ABHYAS is now ready for production. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh complimented DRDO, the Armed Forces and industry for the developmental trials of the High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) - 'ABHYAS' and said that the successful tests are noteworthy testimony of synergy between scientists and industry. Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO congratulated the teams associated with successful flight trial of 'ABHYAS' and said that the system is cost effective with huge export potential. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

