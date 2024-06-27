Left Menu

Army constructs 70-foot Bailey Bridge in three days in flood-hit Sikkim

"Braving incessant rains and challenging technical constraints, the work started on June 23 and was completed within 72 hours," PRO Defence said in a release on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:36 IST
Army constructs 70-foot Bailey Bridge in three days in flood-hit Sikkim
Indian Army constructs 70 feet Bailey Bridge on Gangtoks' Dikchu - Sanklang road (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an exemplary move, aiming to restore connectivity between areas cut off due to recent floods in Sikkim, army engineers of Trishakti Corps constructed a 70-foot Bailey Bridge on Gangtok's Dikchu - Sanklang road within 72 hours. "Braving incessant rains and challenging technical constraints, the work started on June 23 and was completed within 72 hours," PRO Defence said in a release on Thursday.

The recent floods in Sikkim have led to disruptions of road communications in many areas in North Sikkim. Responding to the calls for rebuilding efforts, the Army engineers constructed a Bailey bridge at Dett Khola on the Dikchu-Sanklang axis.

The bridge is an important link to enable vehicular traffic from Dikchu to Sanklang towards Chungthang. The bridge will assist in providing basic necessities, including critical medical aid for the affected people of Mangan district.

Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, State Forest Minister and State Secretary of Disaster Management, visited the site on June 27, 2024, and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army in completing the bridge at a fast pace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global
3
South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

South Africa Cruises to First T20 World Cup Final After Crushing Afghanistan

 Global
4
Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

Gaza's Growing Health Crisis: War's Lingering Impact on Water and Sanitation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024