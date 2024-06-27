Army constructs 70-foot Bailey Bridge in three days in flood-hit Sikkim

In an exemplary move, aiming to restore connectivity between areas cut off due to recent floods in Sikkim, army engineers of Trishakti Corps constructed a 70-foot Bailey Bridge on Gangtok's Dikchu - Sanklang road within 72 hours. "Braving incessant rains and challenging technical constraints, the work started on June 23 and was completed within 72 hours," PRO Defence said in a release on Thursday.

The recent floods in Sikkim have led to disruptions of road communications in many areas in North Sikkim. Responding to the calls for rebuilding efforts, the Army engineers constructed a Bailey bridge at Dett Khola on the Dikchu-Sanklang axis.

The bridge is an important link to enable vehicular traffic from Dikchu to Sanklang towards Chungthang. The bridge will assist in providing basic necessities, including critical medical aid for the affected people of Mangan district.

Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, State Forest Minister and State Secretary of Disaster Management, visited the site on June 27, 2024, and appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army in completing the bridge at a fast pace. (ANI)

