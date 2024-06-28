European Shares Rise on Higher Crude Prices Amid Key U.S. Inflation Data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) June 28 (Reuters) -

European shares opened higher on Friday, as firmer crude oil prices lifted energy stocks, though the focus was also on a U.S. inflation print, which could be key in gauging the global monetary policy path. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.4% as of 0710 GMT, after closing lower for the last three sessions.

Energy gained 1%, tracking higher crude prices, while banks advanced 0.8% early in the session. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure- is due at 1230 GMT and could play a key role in gauging the central bank's interest rate outlook.

On the continent, French consumer prices rose 2.5% year-on-year in June, in line with expectations, as per preliminary data. Among individual stocks, Nokia added 3.5% after the Finnish firm agreed to buy Infinera Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of $2.3 billion.

Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports fell more than 5% after U.S.-based Nike forecast a surprise drop in 2025 revenue.

