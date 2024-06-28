European Shares Rise on Higher Crude Prices Amid Key U.S. Inflation Data
European shares opened higher influenced by rising crude oil prices and anticipation of U.S. inflation data crucial for global monetary policy. The STOXX 600 index increased by 0.4%, while energy stocks jumped 1%. Banks also saw gains. Nokia's shares rose due to its acquisition of Infinera Corp.
Energy gained 1%, tracking higher crude prices, while banks advanced 0.8% early in the session. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure- is due at 1230 GMT and could play a key role in gauging the central bank's interest rate outlook.
Energy gained 1%, tracking higher crude prices, while banks advanced 0.8% early in the session. The U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) data - the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure- is due at 1230 GMT and could play a key role in gauging the central bank's interest rate outlook.
On the continent, French consumer prices rose 2.5% year-on-year in June, in line with expectations, as per preliminary data. Among individual stocks, Nokia added 3.5% after the Finnish firm agreed to buy Infinera Corp in a deal with an enterprise value of $2.3 billion.
Britain's largest sportswear retailer JD Sports fell more than 5% after U.S.-based Nike forecast a surprise drop in 2025 revenue.
