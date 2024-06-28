Reliance Nippon Declares ₹346 Cr. Bonus Amid Robust Financial Growth in FY24

MUMBAI, JUN 25, 2024: Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company Limited has announced a total bonus of ₹346 Cr. for its participating policyholders in FY24. This declaration follows a robust financial year for the company, which achieved a 22% growth in the number of new policies sold.

The company also reported a 10% growth in Individual New Business Premium, a 16% growth in Assets Under Management (AUM), and a 82.5% 13th Month persistency rate. The declared Profit Before Tax was ₹198 Cr., indicating an 84% growth over FY23. All eligible participating policies as of March 31, 2024, benefitted from this bonus declaration.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Vohra, ED & CEO of Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, highlighted the company's commitment to creating customer value through consistent performance, robust investment management, and a focus on operating efficiencies. The company recently launched the Reliance Nippon Life Smart Total Advantage Return (RNL STAR) to address various life stage solutions for policyholders.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)