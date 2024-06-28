Trump Media Shares Spike Post-Debate: Investors Eye Potential

Shares of Trump Media, the parent company of the social networking platform Truth Social, soared by 5% at the opening bell on Friday following the first US presidential debate. The surge has sparked investor speculation that the platform might serve as a more significant mouthpiece for former President Donald Trump if he secures re-election.

On Thursday night, a fiery debate ensued between President Joe Biden and former President Trump, covering contentious issues such as abortion, immigration, and the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Biden's uneven performance gave Trump the opportunity to counter with misleading claims about the economy, illegal immigration, and his role in the insurrection.

Market analysts at Citi noted on Friday that news headlines stemming from the debate might drive heightened interest in Trump Media and Technology. The company's shares have been notably volatile during Trump's presidential run, with fluctuations amplifying a day after Trump's conviction in his hush money trial.

In May, Trump Media and Technology reported a loss exceeding USD 300 million for the last quarter, per its inaugural earnings report since going public.

