UP Govt to enhance crop monitoring through planned RWBCIS

The Yogi government is set to initiate new measures in Uttar Pradesh in a move to safeguard farmers' crops. Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, the implementation of the Yield Estimation System Based on Technology (YES-TECH) is set to commence statewide.

Concurrently, efforts are underway to enhance the monitoring and maintenance of crops through the Restructured Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS). Notably, a comprehensive strategy was devised to shield the state's crops from seasonal adversities, ensure crop insurance for farmers, and strengthen crop inspections at the Gram Panchayat level. The Agriculture Department has now begun the process of appointing a Technology Implementation Partner (TIP) to execute the YES-TECH initiative across the state.

The Agriculture Department has begun the process of collecting data related to crops of the Rabi and Kharif seasons in 75 districts of the state. For RWBCIS through the YES-TECH process, the focus is currently mainly on wheat and paddy crops. Data collection will cover the years 2023-24, 2024-25, and 2025-26 and will be combined based on YES-TECH Manual-2023. After module development, other insured crops can also be linked to it. The assessment report will be prepared according to the assessment periods of a total of 5 seasons, including Mid-Season Report (MSR) and End-Season Report (ESR). To complete all these processes, the Technology Implementation Partner (TIP) will deploy machine learning and artificial intelligence modules.

As per CM Yogi's vision, emphasis is being laid on ensuring crops at the Gram Panchayat level in all districts and providing insurance cover to the farmers. With this, the government aims to extend the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Additionally, the process of benefiting the farmers through the RWBCIS has also been started. Under this process, crops like banana, chilli, betel leaf as Kharif crops, and tomato, capsicum, green peas, and mango as Rabi crops have been prioritized.

The final dates for crop-wise insurance are June 30 for banana and betel leaf, July 31 for chilli, November 30 for tomato, capsicum and green peas, and December 15 for mango. (ANI)

